Mose Masoe promises to attack the recovery of a spinal cord injury with a "big smile,quot; on his face | Rugby League News





Mose Masoe was injured two minutes after a preseason test match against Wakefield

Mose Masoe has sent an encouraging message from his hospital bed promising to fight a serious spinal injury.

Samoa's international was seriously injured in a strange accident while playing in the friendly Hull KR preseason in Wakefield eight days ago and, after undergoing emergency surgery, is still recovering in the hospital.

The former St Helens player, 30, was told he would not play again and is now concentrating on regaining the use of his legs.

The Benevolent Rugby League Fund brought Masoe's family from Australia to be by his bedside and a JustGiving page created by Hull KR & # 39; s Community Trust has already met the initial goal of £ 30,000 to support him and his family

Masoe's wife, Carissa, posted a message from her husband on Instagram in which she expressed her gratitude for the support and insisted that "she will attack this with a positive attitude and a big smile on my face."

The message read: "Finished the first week. I would lie if I said it was not difficult, but I am really humble and grateful for all the support of the Hull KR family, the followers, the club staff and my brothers, as well as the community of Rugby League worldwide in general.

"I cannot begin to express my love and gratitude to all who have been helping me and my family in such a difficult time. We are really surrounded by incredible people / families.

"Everyone has their own battles against those they are fighting and this has become my new battle for now.

"It will be a long road ahead for me and my little family, but it makes it easy for us to know that we are so blessed with all your support and good wishes.

"The way I am going to attack this is with a positive attitude and a big smile on my face. Business as usual.

"Thank you all again. Mose."

The positive way in which Masoe is facing his adversity has galvanized the world of rugby league.

Former teammate Danny McGuire, now Rovers recruitment manager, tweeted: "The best man, Mose. We're all with you, friend," and another former teammate, James Donaldson, said: "Praying for you, great man! Stay strong. "