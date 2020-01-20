Model Ashley Graham and her husband announce the birth of their baby

It seems she has just announced that she was pregnant, but now, model Ashley Graham is officially a first-time mother! She and her husband just revealed that she gave birth to her first child a few days ago.

Ashley Graham and her nine-year-old husband, Justin Ervin, are now parents of a baby, the model made the announcement through her Instagram stories. Ashley published the news, writing: “At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time. "

In November, Ashley accidentally revealed her baby's gender while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." While playing a game answering a series of questions, he let out the news and said: "A child. I am having a child! I will be the mother of a child!"

Ashley, 31, initially announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child in August, on the couple's ninth wedding anniversary. They shared a nice video on Instagram making the announcement. In the video, the two tried to get the right selfie angle before the camera moved to reveal Ashley's bulge.

She took her fans along her pregnancy trip every step of the way, even giving updates on how she felt like a first-time mother. Ashley also had a sexy and naked pregnancy session. Congratulations to the couple!

