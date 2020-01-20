Mister Whitaker tops Sky Bet Chase tickets in Doncaster | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLace76cf73e82b0016972f10e9cdcf70c12% %MINIFYHTMLace76cf73e82b0016972f10e9cdcf70c13%





Mick Channon and Henrietta Knight pose in Newbury

Former winner of the Mick Channon Cheltenham Festival, Mister Whitaker, heads the remaining 21 applicants for the Sky Bet Handicap Chase in Doncaster on Saturday.

After the confirmation stage on Monday, Mr. Whitaker is leading the weights with the 11th 12lb for the Listed feature at almost three miles.

He also entered Cotswold Chase in Cheltenham on the same day, the Close Brothers 2018 hero will have to yield 2 pounds or more if he assumes his weekend engagement at Town Moor, with Nicky Henderson's previous favorite and Marsh Hurdle L runner-up. & # 39; Ami Serge second on the list.

Henderson has two other possible ones, in Ok Corral and rookie Burbank.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, successful last year with Go Conquer, has Count Meribel in the mix this time.

Like Henderson, Alan King still has three in dispute: of course, the regular Dingo Dollar, the well-imagined Azzerti and Good Man Pat.

Nicky Richards and Dan Skelton are potentially double.

Chidswell, who won Dingo Dollar's Grimthorpe Handicap Chase last year for two additional furlongs in Town Moor, and the My Old Gold mare can represent the fit Cumbrian coach.

Skelton's hopes are Cobra De Mai and, closer to the foot of the weights, the Shannon Bridge.

Sametegal is the only confirmation of Paul Nicholls, of the six initial entries of the champion coach 11 times.

Other notables still in the equation for the Doncaster Historical Prize are Venetia Williams's Calipto and Sue Smith's recent Haydock winner, Ravenhill Road.