Miley Cyrus shares Dolly Parton's hilarious impersonation for her godmother's 74th birthday

One of the clips uploaded on social networks by the creator of hits & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; In honor of the country's icon was taken from a 2017 episode of & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;.

Miley Cyrus he paid tribute to the country's icon Dolly parton on his 74th birthday on Sunday (January 19) by sharing a hilarious impersonation of the star.

Miley, who is the goddaughter of the "9 to 5" hit creator, visited Instagram to share three videos of her making her best impression of Dolly, while writing in the title: "Happy birthday, Aunt Dolly!"

The clips are taken from a 2017 episode of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", where the star of" Wrecking Ball "and Jimmy Fallon dressed as Dolly and Kenny Rogers, respectively, to recreate the classic "Islands in the Stream".

In the first two clips taken behind the scenes, Miley can be seen putting on the finishing touches of the outfit she wore on the show, including a platinum blonde wig, a little black dress and a pair of oversized highlights, which she drew playfully. attention while showing the look.

Miley also shared Kenny and Dolly's original performance in her Instagram post, in a special tribute to her godmother.

Dolly is a long time friend of Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus, and I told SiriusXM's host "Just Jenny," "When Miley showed up, I told her I had to be my goddaughter fairy."

Since then, the singers have collaborated on several live performances and appeared together in the song "Rainbowland" on the Miley 2017 album, "Younger Now".