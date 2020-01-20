Migos rapper goes crazy! Hit one of Beyonce's dancers!

The rapper of Migos Quavo is about to have problems with the law in Paris, France.

On Friday, he was caught on camera hitting one of Beyonce's dancers: Les Twins. The incident occurred after Quavo was denied entry to the after party for the debut of his cousin Offset's capsule collection in Paris.

Quavo was furious because he was kept out of the event because the doormen didn't recognize him.

