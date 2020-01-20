Migos rapper goes crazy! Hit one of Beyonce's dancers!

The rapper of Migos Quavo is about to have problems with the law in Paris, France.

On Friday, he was caught on camera hitting one of Beyonce's dancers: Les Twins. The incident occurred after Quavo was denied entry to the after party for the debut of his cousin Offset's capsule collection in Paris.

Quavo was furious because he was kept out of the event because the doormen didn't recognize him.

Unfortunately, he made a similar mistake. While he was escorted out of the event, "a fan,quot; approached him to get his attention. Quavo did not recognize the man who was trying to stop him, except that the man was no old "fanatic." Rather, he was a member of Les Twin and was trying to help Quavo get into the party.

Not only the assaulted twins tried to help him, but Quavo and Les Twins are friends. Beyonce was on tour with Quavo in 2018, where he formed a relationship with the twins.

But instead of accepting his friend's help, the crazy Quavo hit him in frustration while he was being transported.

Watch: