MGK responds to Eminem Diss: "He has been rich and crazy for 20 years!"

Eminem released his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By last week, where he targeted several rappers, including Machine Gun Kelly, but MGK says he has been "rich and crazy,quot; for two decades.

"But when they ask me if the war ended with MGK? Of course it is / I cleaned it of their mortal sins, I am God, I am the Lord, forgive even the devil worshipers / I keep going but you know that your scruples are have gone when you are born with the horns of Lucifer ", Em raps in the single,quot; Unaccomodating ", which presents Young MA

When MGK found out about the garbage, he jumped on Twitter, calling Em's offer, "bullsh * t."

He tweeted, "angry if I just left a noisy room to hear this shit."

He followed the tweet with: "He has been rich and crazy for 20 years in a row."

The couple exchanged tracks in 2018. Since then, it has been pretty quiet until Em's recent release.