Merson says: Edinson Cavani is obvious to Chelsea | Soccer news





Edinson Cavani's experience would be invaluable in Chelsea, thinks Paul Merson

Paul Merson tells us why the PSG striker, Edinson Cavani, is a must for Chelsea, backs Liverpool to retain the Champions League, as well as to win the league this season, before analyzing the recent Leicester fault and the battle To overcome the fall.

Cavani essential for Chelsea

Cavani delivered a transfer request to PSG on Sunday

The top priority now is to enter the first four. At first, when Frank first took over with young children, it was only a year of transition with young players. And it was a kind of free swing.

But now they are in the top four and have a good position, have fought in the games they have lost, to Newcastle, West Ham, Southampton, Bournemouth and really did not seem to score in those games.

The Transfer Show panel discusses whether the Premier League clubs will be looking at Paris Saint-Germain Cavani forward during the transfer window.

So, moving forward one center forward, they are talking about Cavani and when a player of that class and they don't appear so often, especially in January, for me, I think it's absolutely essential.

And if you can get a Cavani to teach Tammy Abraham, someone big and strong who holds the ball, put the ball in the box and he will put his head there. And I think it's obvious.

Double problem in the store for Klopp reds

The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

They work harder than any other team. When one goes, everyone goes and nobody is like Liverpool, it is phenomenal what they do. And they become stronger and stronger (as the season progresses) and whoever comes to the field would not know if there was a substitution.

Clinton (Morrison) said the Football saturday that "I can see Liverpool dominating for a long time,quot; and at that time, I wasn't sure about that. Let's not forget Man City, which is a world class team.

But the City needs defenders and Pep Guardiola teams do not want to defend themselves: Fernandino plays in the center half. He is not a manger who seeks to defend himself in this way and in this league, you must know how to defend yourself.

But Liverpool can play two against two in the back and I don't see too many teams in the world that can do it. They can.

And what they have done so far this season has given them a great opportunity to retain the Champions League. About four months ago, I thought they had no chance of winning it because I thought everything would be in the Premier League.

Now that they have won the Premier League, I think they can win the Champions League. I think they will be able to rest the players and make 10 changes for the Atlético game.

The foxes have earned the respect of the highest category

I think Leicester has earned the respect of other teams: the teams have looked at them and thought: "We have to start sitting down and playing a certain way." And they have earned the right.

Three months ago, I thought they were the best team in the league. Liverpool was winning games, but they were falling above the line and this team played with elegance, rhythm, skill and were the best team in the country three months ago.

Now they have crashed a little against a brick wall, but they have that cushion.

Descent battle too close to the call

Nigel Pearson has done a brilliant job at Watford, says Merse

I don't see Norwich staying up, they're not good enough defensively. Nigel (Pearson) had a good team when he entered Watford, it was a good job with decent players who had poor performance and started them up.

But they have a massive mid-week game against Aston Villa because if Villa wins that, they go above them and, suddenly, after the great race they have been in, they meet again in the last three.

And it is very difficult to predict. You look at Newcastle: they never had a kick against Chelsea and they go and win the game. And then, they are almost at the top of the second page (of the table) and are now in 12th place in the league.

Some great games are coming, but you always need a scorer. If you take away goals from (Danny) Ings, Southampton is probably already relegated.

And I just don't see anyone scoring for Villa, that's my concern. And I think Eddie Howe simply changed things midway through the season to go a little more defensive and that exhausted the goals. And that has proved counterproductive and I think they may have to open up and try, since they are now a little nervous.

For me, you have to swallow a little of your soccer pride and get it out, get it away from your goal and get to (Dominic) Solanke, who is a pretty big boy, and let's play in the middle of the other team. You cannot give away goals as they did against Watford, that was the first goal, the biggest goal of the game and the goalkeeper is trying to play.

