Meng Wanzhou, the most famous detainee in Canada, "trapped,quot; in a golden cage

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: has spent his days painting flowers, consulting with his lawyers, reading books and improving his English, installed in two different multimillion dollar mansions in exclusive sections of Vancouver.
But on Friday, after the city experienced a rare snowstorm, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer was seen detained in Vancouver and awaiting an extradition hearing on charges of fraud, playfully throwing a snowball outside. from his house.
Then he saw a photographer. His smile turned into a frown.
In the 13 months since Ms. Meng, 47, was arrested at the Vancouver airport, her life has been circumscribed by the terms of her $ 10 million bond. On Monday, you will enter a new phase when your extradition hearing formally begins.
The hearing will examine whether the crime of which Ms. Meng is accused constitutes a crime in Canada, a prerequisite under Canadian law for her extradition to proceed. If your case continues, the court will hear your lawyers' arguments that your rights were violated when you were arrested.
Ms. Meng's arrest has taken Canada to the center of a tense diplomatic battle between China and the United States. President Trump once said he could consider interceding in the case if that helped him reach a trade agreement with China.
In what many called reprisals for the arrest of Ms. Meng, one of China's most prominent business executives, China arrested two Canadians, accused them of espionage and detained them in secret prisons, deprived of access to lawyers and their families .
It is not clear when a final decision will be made in the extradition case of Ms. Meng. Meanwhile, I could face many more months in Vancouver.
However, Mr. Pang said, Ms. Meng faces enormous emotional stress due to uncertainty about her future and being separated by long periods of her four children, all of whom live in China.
He said his two youngest children were in Vancouver schools at the time of his arrest, which changed their lives. "She feels sorry for her family," Mr. Pang said.
According to one of the security guards who guarded his house, his family came to see her during the Christmas holidays. Her mother and her husband have taken turns keeping her company.
Ms. Meng lives in a seven-bedroom gated mansion in the exclusive Shaughnessy neighborhood of Vancouver, valued at around $ 14 million Canadian dollars.
Under the terms of your bond, you can travel with relative freedom around the city, even though it is 11 p.m. curfew and a GPS tracker around your ankle. His bail conditions, which give him the freedom to go shopping or, if he wishes, go on excursions for little money, are in stark contrast to the two Canadians detained in China, and have lifted the creeps in Canada.
But he rarely leaves the house, said one of the two unarmed guards, who was standing near an impromptu shop in front of Mrs. Meng's mansion on Friday. When he does, he said, it is usually to meet with his lawyers.
Mr. Pang said that while Ms. Meng lived in a mansion, it was indeed a golden cage. He said she had lost a lot of weight.
"It's not about how big your house is, but about what's in your heart," she said, adding: "She feels trapped."
Despite pleas from him and other friends to go out more, Ms. Meng prefers to stay at home, Mr. Pang said. "If they stop him, he doesn't feel like shopping or eating," he said. "The food doesn't taste so good."
He said that the concentration required to make oil paintings had helped Ms. Meng master her stress.
Still, on one occasion, Ms. Meng was seen sailing in Holt Renfrew, the luxury retailer. And on National China Day, she wore a bright red Gucci dress to the court, adorned with an enamel brooch from the Chinese flag.
Ms. Meng has hired a frontline legal team led by David Martin, one of the most powerful lawyers in Canada, specializing in white collar crimes. He has argued cases in the country's Supreme Court and defended members of foreign governments and ultra-rich captains of industry seeking to avoid extradition.
While Ms. Meng retains her title of financial director at Huawei and continues to play a role in the business, Mr. Pang said her responsibilities had been significantly reduced, given that Shenzhen, where Huawei is based, is 16 hours ahead from Vancouver.
In December, on the first anniversary of her arrest, Ms. Meng wrote a reflection letter, published on the Huawei website, in which he said he had experienced moments of "fear,quot;, "pain,quot; and "disappointment,quot;, but also of acceptance.
"When I was in Shenzhen, time passed very quickly," he wrote. She continued: "At this moment, time seems to pass slowly."
In recent interviews with international media, Ms. Meng's father, Ren Zhengfei, who is Huawei's billionaire founder, suggested that his detention has brought them both closer.
Before his arrest, Ren said, Mrs. Meng rarely called or texted him. Now the two talk regularly on the phone.
When Mr. Ren turned 75 in October, Ms. Meng published a Birthday greeting written by hand in social networks. The post included a photo of her standing outside using her ankle monitor. The letter was signed "Piggy," a nickname that was apparently given to her when she was a chubby girl.
After the letter was published, some social media users responded with allusions to the story of a former Huawei employee, Li Hongyuan, who was jailed for more than eight months after he demanded severance pay when his contract did not It was renovated.
Mr. Li was finally released without charges. But when his imprisonment was made public, it caused a violent online reaction against Huawei, and some compared his detention with Ms. Meng's luxurious surroundings. Soon, China's internet censors went into action, eliminating critical comments and articles.
In Canada, Ms. Meng's detention in a neighborhood dotted with expanding mansions has polarized both Canadians and the large community of Chinese immigrants.
Since the United States searches for fraud charges, the irony has not gone unnoticed by local residents that their 8,047-square-foot home is just a few doors away from the residence of the Consul General of the United States, where there is an American flag fins in the wind.
A short distance away is the huge Consulate General of the People's Republic of China.
Ji Jiahao, 22, came to Vancouver from Shanghai to study English and lives in a mansion on the same street as Ms. Meng. He said Ms. Meng had not violated any laws and should be released.
"Canada has always been the little brother of the United States," he said. "It does what the United States does."
Hayden Rubensohn, a doctor working in the area, said Ms. Meng's bail conditions showed that Canada was a human country. But he said they caused some resentment in a city with large economic gaps.
"It is difficult for people to see foreigners living with such wealth," he said, "when people in Vancouver are struggling to make ends meet."
Tracy Sherlock and Winston Szeto in Vancouver and Raymond Zhong in Beijing contributed reports.