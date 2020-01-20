Meng Wanzhou, the most famous detainee in Canada, "trapped,quot; in a golden cage

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: has spent his days painting flowers, consulting with his lawyers, reading books and improving his English, installed in two different multimillion dollar mansions in exclusive sections of Vancouver.

But on Friday, after the city experienced a rare snowstorm, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer was seen detained in Vancouver and awaiting an extradition hearing on charges of fraud, playfully throwing a snowball outside. from his house.

Then he saw a photographer. His smile turned into a frown.

In the 13 months since Ms. Meng, 47, was arrested at the Vancouver airport, her life has been circumscribed by the terms of her $ 10 million bond. On Monday, you will enter a new phase when your extradition hearing formally begins.

The hearing will examine whether the crime of which Ms. Meng is accused constitutes a crime in Canada, a prerequisite under Canadian law for her extradition to proceed. If your case continues, the court will hear your lawyers' arguments that your rights were violated when you were arrested.