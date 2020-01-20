Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have produced in their future

Meghan markleHollywood roots can be useful again.

On her heels and Prince HarryThe real way out and the resulting decisions about the couple's new life together, one of the most important changes that resulted from the pump movement is that, as a result of withdrawing from the royal duties, they will no longer receive public funds.

It is a decision that aligns with the intention that the couple expressed at the beginning of the year of being financially independent, since they were previously forbidden to obtain income. Now, the question is: how do you plan to earn your own money?

One answer may be, according to reports, a production company. Citing sources, The Daily Mail He reported on the potential effort and said that the famous father and mother "plan to make a living by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on issues & # 39; worthy & # 39; such as mental health and climate change."