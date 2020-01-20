Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have produced in their future

Meghan markleHollywood roots can be useful again.
On her heels and Prince HarryThe real way out and the resulting decisions about the couple's new life together, one of the most important changes that resulted from the pump movement is that, as a result of withdrawing from the royal duties, they will no longer receive public funds.
It is a decision that aligns with the intention that the couple expressed at the beginning of the year of being financially independent, since they were previously forbidden to obtain income. Now, the question is: how do you plan to earn your own money?
One answer may be, according to reports, a production company. Citing sources, The Daily Mail He reported on the potential effort and said that the famous father and mother "plan to make a living by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on issues & # 39; worthy & # 39; such as mental health and climate change."
"The type of agreements they will make will be more similar to the documentary series that the Duke is an executive producer on mental health for Apple TV. It is a new model, no doubt, but they are determined to show the family that this can work," he said. A source to the website. "Given the work of the duchess (as an actress) before getting married and the interests of the duke, it is likely that this is the route they wish to follow."
There have been other signs that point in this direction for the couple, including Harry raising the issue of voiceover work to the Disney CEO Bob Iger Y The Lion King director Jon Favreau at the London premiere of the movie in July 2019. Earlier this month, The times He reported that Markle had signed an agreement with Disney that included a voiceover for a donation to Elephants Without Borders. According to reports, the agreement was made before the couple announced their plan to withdraw from royal duties. However, they have not publicly commented on the reports.
Whatever your future, "We are taking a leap of faith,quot; Archie harrisonDad said recently at a charity dinner. "So, thanks for giving me the courage to take the next step."
