Meghan King Edmonds feels “ like a goal & # 39; & # 39; against Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds is fighting the good fight in the middle of the drama with her separated husband, Jim Edmonds. However, the first Royal Housewives of Orange County Star recently admitted that he is human like the rest of us.
The mother of three children spoke on social networks about feeling "hurt,quot;, especially on a day like today, in which she shared some explicit details about her former partner. For a review, Meghan posted a new podcast episode on Intimate knowledgeand accused Jim of having an "adventure,quot; with someone she thought was a friend.
As if that wasn't shocking enough, she claimed that everyone had a trio at one point.
After launching that bomb, Meghan turned to Twitter to share that she needed some positive energy on her way.
"I feel small. I feel like a target," she began his legend. "And I feel that my opponent is bigger and worse than me."
She continued: "(But sometimes that,quot; opponent "comes in the way that the public knocks me down. It hurts, I'm a real person.) Please, get me up today. Thank you for the love."
In light of Meghan's claims, Jim broke his silence about the accusations made against him.
"I'm tired of advertising lies," he told E! News exclusively. I filed for divorce more than 90 days ago. Meghan has also presented. The marriage is over and it's over. "
"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and I decided to bring an appointment. There is no adventure here," he explained. "It has been a plus during the weekend. The woman I am with in Cabo is not her friend. They have not spoken in more than three years."
He also made things clear about allegations of deception.
"In regards to the trios, there were more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan," he said. "Recently, I learned that he continued with some of these women without me being present. Wouldn't it be considered a trap? How can he have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when he doesn't have any?"
"It makes me sick that he is using our son as a crutch for everyone to see," Jim said, in response to Meghan's claims that he went to Cabo while his son underwent treatment therapy for his "harm irreversible brain. " She revealed in July.
Jim added: "He is responding well and thriving more every day."
