Matt Fraser's sister has questions about this half-naked photo of him

Home decoration is a great opportunity to show your personal style. And in Matt FraserThe case, a little more than that too.

The younger sister of the psychic medium. Maria Fraser have some questions about your brother's taste in wall decorations in this clip from tonight's new video Meet the frasers, who sees her confront Matt's girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis about a revealing photo that he recently discovered in the couple's house. Presented in a huge frame, the print shows Matt posing on a bed while wearing a robe that does not provide tons of skin coverage. Interestingly, it turns out that filming was not Alexa's idea.

"I noticed it on our second date," the queen of the contest shrugs her shoulders and tells Maria that she thinks the portrait showed "a lot of confidence,quot; in response to Brother Fraser's obvious discomfort. After hitting the photo again, Alexa adds: "It's cute."