Mark Sampson: Stevenage coach's FA charge of making a racist comment was not proven | Soccer news

Last update: 01/20/20 1:32 pm

A charge against Stevenage's first team coach, Mark Sampson, that made a racist comment towards a former colleague has not been proven.

The former England women's coach was accused of misconduct by the Football Association in November for the alleged incident.

But a hearing held earlier this month found that the charge was not proven and dismissed, the FA said in an announcement on its official website.

More to follow …

