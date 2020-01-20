Mark Sampson: Stevenage coach's FA charge of making a racist comment was not proven | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfd3cdc65efe1e0985aff129ea95f63bb12% %MINIFYHTMLfd3cdc65efe1e0985aff129ea95f63bb13%







A charge against Stevenage's first team coach, Mark Sampson, that made a racist comment towards a former colleague has not been proven.

The former England women's coach was accused of misconduct by the Football Association in November for the alleged incident.

But a hearing held earlier this month found that the charge was not proven and dismissed, the FA said in an announcement on its official website.

More to follow …