Manchester Mayor Slams Eminem on Manchester Bombing Lyrics

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham publicly criticized Eminem for his lyrics about the 2017 bomb attack in the British city.

"I'm contemplating screaming & # 39; bombs & # 39; in the game / As if I were out of an Ariana Grande concert waiting," says Em. Its lyrics are followed by the sound of a bomb exploding.

In 2017, a suicide bomber attacked a crowd after the Grande concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017. The attack killed 22 innocent people.

"This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to families and all those affected," Burnham told BBC News in a statement.

The mother of one of the victims of the attack also had some words of choice for the rapper. Figen Murray's son, Martyn Hett, died in the attack and called the letter "unpleasant."

"He feels he is taking advantage of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's fame and says nasty things about other celebrities," he wrote on Twitter.

"Not smart. Totally useless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I'm not interested and won't participate."