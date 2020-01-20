Makhaya Ntini: South Africa's first black cricketer talks about his incredible journey to the top | Cricket News

















Makhaya Ntini shares his views on the quota system of South Africa, as well as his pioneering career in cricket and his encounter with Nelson Mandela.

Makhaya Ntini was a fast and fierce bowler, who conducted 390 tests in South Africa for an international career that spanned 13 years.

However, that only tells a fraction of the story and, in an in-depth interview with Nasser Hussain, Ntini talks about his remarkable journey from grazing cattle in his small village in the Eastern Cape to becoming the first black African to play cricket for South Africa and going on to play 101 tests.

You can listen to the full chat by listening to our podcast on the player below or downloading it here.

Ntini about growing up in the Eastern Cape …

Growing up in a town far from everything, believing that what you have, that is what is in front of you, never mattered to us. We were raised by good parents, a good family that really cared for us and made sure we went to school. We came home from school to the lists of things to do in which he sought cattle and ran the horses, when the weekend came, and he could go get water. That was the norm and within all that we were very fortunate to be raised in that environment that made us feel comfortable wherever it is due to the lack of everything the name could mention. It was lovely.

It was an environment he should be proud of, that he could tell his children "that's how we were raised,quot;, being able to take care of himself regardless of what comes, he can handle it very well. Starvation and the ability to sustain your life, we knew everything about those villages.

When you grow up and have cattle, calves, horses and all those things, they need you. The moment you see that cattle or goats ruin someone else's farm, you have to leave class and run to get there! It became our norm and running was something we had become accustomed to, being able to run miles to go looking for cows because you needed to go home very fast. It's like the Kenyans, they run from town to town to go to school and that was incorporated into us, it was almost as if you were big and your life depended on your own feet!

Ntini was the first black African to play cricket for South Africa

Ntini warming his feet with cow dung …

You have a pair of shoes and that pair of shoes that you have to wear throughout the year, 12 months, and you only wear them when you go to school. Away from school, you put them under the bed and then you are barefoot. When that pair is old, the only way to warm the feet is to put the feet in cow dung. Then you wait and nobody bothered the cow when they were making the manure because you wanted it to be stacked so that you fit your feet in it and then you get hot and you can continue your journey, taking the cows to the field to graze.

It became something to remember where you came from. Never run away from your roots. These kinds of small things always hit you, if you feel bad and you are not performing in the cricket field, the little things you see can get you out of the pressure situation and take you to an environment that makes you laugh and allows you to rejoice in those moments when he remembers himself and where he comes from.

Ntini about being the first black South African to play for South Africa …

It was the happiest moment, going home to tell my parents that I am going to leave for a while because I have been chosen for the national team. The moment I couldn't even write down.

Not at that time (I felt the pressure) because cricket was still part of my joyful moments, there was no way to break in and understand what the pressure is. He was still young and enjoyed every moment just running and playing bowling who is hitting. Being able to learn cricket, that extra level of it. The players really guided me: & # 39; this is what you must do to get to the level & # 39 ;.

Ntini took 266 ODI widgets to go with the 390 he claimed in the tests

Cricket has its ups and downs, it has its own pressure, but they always mention, & # 39; you know you're the first black African to play cricket in South Africa & # 39; And I always remember that no, I am not. We had Herschelle Gibbs, Paul Adams who came before me. So how is it that I am the first African to play in the South African team? I was always, I would say, hiding behind them, although I know that I am actually the first African to represent the country. The pressure, always threw it at them.

Without a doubt, it has had an impact on many people without me understanding how much it has done. There is always a massive pressure with us as black cricketers because the sport we are playing is the only sport in which they look at you all the time. It is not like football where all children play it.

Cricket and rugby are more difficult sports to penetrate, since we all know they are white dominated sports. For us, being able to maintain that and stay as long as we could, was a great pressure because we wanted to break the barrier that said black cricketers are not good enough. We had to defend ourselves and show them that a sport is a sport, no matter what color you are, if you are good enough to represent the country.

Ntini on the advice of Reverend Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela …

I remember meeting Reverend Desmond Tutu and he actually called me aside and said: & # 39; never underestimate the value of you as a human being & # 39; and then he said & # 39; never think that everyone knows you, knowing someone you should always say your name too. & # 39; From my point of view, that leveled me, if I find you, I will give you time because I think that 10 seconds could change the thoughts of many people as they pass.

Ntini now works as a commentator in South Africa

In 2003, we were in Cape Town and we were preparing for our first game against the West Indies. (Nelson Mandela) called me aside and used a phrase in Xhosa and said: & # 39; you are a star, come home and tell him where you came from that you are a star & # 39 ;. Those words by themselves actually cover the rest of my career. That I should go home and tell the people who raised me that I am a star.

It gave me chills on his part. The fact that he knew my name and what I am going through and that he can give me that wisdom, those words, made me become a better person in life and try to walk his way. Being able to give people time as he did.

