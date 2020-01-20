



Macclesfield faces another EFL charge

Macclesfield Town has been accused of misconduct by the EFL for failing to comply with last month's home settlement against Plymouth.

The League Two club was forced to suspend the game scheduled for December 21 after the local Security Advisory Group issued it with a zero capacity notice; Since then it has been reorganized by February 18.

Macclesfield had previously been hit with a six-point deduction for postponing another league game on December 7, although that cancellation was due to his players refusing to play in protest against unpaid wages.

The club had also been eliminated from the FA Cup as a result of the protest, down 4-0 at home against Kingstonian of the Isthmian League after being forced to use a series of youth players.

His previous six-point deduction also came with an additional suspended penalty of four points, which occurred after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including non-payment of wages at an independent disciplinary commission hearing.

Macclesfield would be in 17th place with the sum of the six points they lost, but instead they are in 22nd place and only two points above the bottom side Morecambe and his fellow wrestlers Stevenage,

The club is also under the cloud of a settlement order that was suspended last week at the Insolvency and Business Court in London and will now be heard on March 25.

Tax officials have asked that Macclesfield be liquidated because debts have not been paid, a request that has been backed by former club manager Sol Campbell.