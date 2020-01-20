Mac DeMarco raises $ 210,000 for Australian Bushfire relief with Charity BBQ

Introducing Cut Copy artists, Harvey Sutherland and SojuGang as a DJ for attendees, the Canadian independent rocker presents the Grill for Good event at Abbotsford in Victoria Park, Melbourne.

Singer Mac DeMarco He raised $ 210,000 (£ 160,000) for Australian forest fire relief by inviting Melbourne's residents to a barbecue.

The Canadian independent rocker organized the Grill for Good event last weekend (January 12) at Abbotsford in Victoria Park during his Down Under tour in an attempt to help the country recover from catastrophic fires, bringing out artists Cut paste, Harvey sutherland Y SojuGang DJ for attendees. Singers Julia Jacklin Y Alice Skye He also participated in the all-day meeting.

The money raised from the barbecue, which sold out in less than a day, will go to charities such as the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations communities and Wildlife Victoria.