Luca Bigi appointed captain of Italy for the Six Nations Championship | Rugby Union News





Luca Bigi is the new captain of Italy

Luca Bigi will succeed Sergio Parisse as captain of Italy and lead Azzurri in the Six Nations this season.

Zebre Hooker, 28, will take over for the first time at the opening of the Italian tournament against Wales in Cardiff on February 1.

Parisse will retire from international rugby later this year.

He was not named in the six-nation team of Franco Franco Smith's head coach, although it is believed that he will be called later in the competition.

Bigi, who won 24 games, made his debut in the test against Scotland in 2017 and started three of the Italian World Cup games in Japan earlier this season.

"We had the opportunity to identify a group of athletes who will have a leadership role within the team and help develop an internal culture within the group," said Smith.

"This is undoubtedly a great responsibility for him (Bigi), but also an opportunity to continue his growth as a player, with the support of other athletes that we believe can positively influence the group, in a doubly strategic role as a hooker and captain. ".