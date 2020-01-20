Lori Harvey discovered in this video that she has more in common with future baby moms than before

It seems that Lori Harvey's health has improved significantly after she reported that she was ill a couple of days ago, and the young model returned to normal for her birthday, which was January 13.

The 23-year-old turned to social media to show how she spent her special day.

According to reports, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter was accompanied by some of her best friends, and they began the celebration by boarding a private plane and drinking champagne.

Although the fate of the party people was supposed to be a secret, Lori also shared a short video clip of herself arriving at her hotel room, where she was surprised, and fans understood that it was in Jamaica.

The video shows that someone covered his entire room with rose petals, even on the bed, where a heart was drawn.

Lori's voice was heard during the video clip while wandering around her room, enthusiastically saying that the stage seemed quite beautiful.

After the video was uploaded to social networks, many people suspected that it was Lori's boyfriend, Future, who was behind the romantic surprise, since the rapper is known for making this type of gesture for his current girlfriend.

Many rapper fans even noticed that he made the same surprise for Brittni Mealy and Joie Chavis when he was dating them.

As a result, many people felt that the artist "Turn on the lights,quot; was not original when it comes to surprising his girlfriends.

One person said: "They are cute together. I really hoped she would change it. Everyone deserves happiness."

Another commenter shared: "They are so cheesy, hahaha. I give another three months TOPS. Make sure you don't get pregnant, you are angry with these females and then shout that it is not your # richniggadeadbeat😂 baby."

A third social media user wrote: "It has not been public with a woman since Ciara. This break will make history. 😂."

A sponsor declared: "I think he is having fun and enjoys the attention. I hope that when he is older and wants to settle down, he will consider someone with less luggage on his resume."

The new power couple keeps social networks busy with all updates.



