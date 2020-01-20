LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

West Brom lost the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, as Stoke defeated them 1-0 at home on Monday night.

Inter Milan is willing to pay £ 11m plus two bonuses to sign Christian Eriksen of Tottenham this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Aston Villa has completed the signing of striker Mbwana Samatta of Genk in a four and a half year contract.

Eddie Jones named eight limitless players in his 34-man squad of England for the Six Nations this year.

England was frustrated before completing an entry and a 53-race victory over South Africa in the third Test on the final morning in Port Elizabeth.