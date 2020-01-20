Loni Love tells critics of his interracial relationship to "get over it"

%MINIFYHTML49729dcf486642b0f60026d302e4eaa012% %MINIFYHTML49729dcf486642b0f60026d302e4eaa013%

WENN / Instar

The co-host of & # 39; The Real & # 39; He has received a lot of criticism since he dated James Welsh, who is a white man, and some Internet trolls have left more negative comments after he recently posted photos of his night date.

Up News Info –

Those who hate will hate. It's been almost a year since Loni love She started dating James Welsh, but some people still couldn't accept the fact that her boyfriend is a white man. Recently, Internet trolls left negative comments after "The real"co-host published photos of her night date with her boyfriend.

"#datenight with Jim. Talk, I drink …", the 48-year-old comedian captioned the images that showed James talking animatedly while holding his glass of wine. While many of her followers called the couple "cute" and loved her for keeping it "real," some others left bad comments.

One person called her "Bedwench," while another questioned the double standards in an interracial relationship. "Black men are criticized for marrying white women, while black women are praised for being with white men," said the second user.

%MINIFYHTML49729dcf486642b0f60026d302e4eaa014% %MINIFYHTML49729dcf486642b0f60026d302e4eaa015%

Realizing the negative comments, Loni returned to Twitter on Saturday, January 18 to address his relationship with James: "Some people are so angry that I have a guy who loves me for me … I'm kidding, I drink … but I know I'm black … "He continued telling those who hate:" get over it … I hope everyone finds some happiness … "

Loni Love tells those who hate their relationship with James Welsh to "get over it."

Many of his followers have shown their support for Loni, and one responded to his tweet: "It is interesting how the question of blackness is never made to the multitudes of black men who come out with whites. I am so glad that you allow yourself to be loved and happy !! "

"It's sad and unfortunate that black people always find a problem when other blacks don't love in the same way as #LoveIsLove," another reacted to the negative comments. Someone else shared an encouraging message: "That's just jealousy, Loni! Let them hate! They are very likely to be miserable without someone or have someone who is not up to the standard person they want in their life!

This is not the first time that Loni was forced to defend her relationship with James. In August, he responded to those who questioned his decision to date a white man. "Sometimes I am amazed by people worried that I will date a white man …" the actress wrote on Twitter. "For years, black men have dated white women and & # 39; Exotic & # 39; and nobody questions it," he added with the hashtag #lovewhileyoucan at the end of his post.