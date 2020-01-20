Liverpool stars dominate Power Rankings after Manchester United victory | Soccer news

Watch the Kings of the Premier League On Demand show to find out who was crowned King of the Month, presented by Budweiser, official Premier League beer partner







Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official Premier League beer, have teamed up to offer you the weekly Power Ranking.

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero retains his place at the top of the standings after scoring a late double in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, having achieved a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory at Aston Villa a week before.

Gabriel Jesus (No 8) and Riyad Mahrez (No 10) slide down the table but keep the ranking of the first 10 after starting on the bench in the Etihad, with the first one in action and attending the second goal from Agüero.

The Liverpool Alisson stopper (No. 2) kept his seventh straight clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Manchester United, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (No. 4) finding Virgil van Dijk (No. 3) to head home on First match and Mohamed Salah (No. 7) seal the victory at the time of detention.

Chelsea side César Azpilicueta dropped three places to number 9 this week after a 1-0 loss at Newcastle

Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendía (No. 5) was named man of the match in a crucial 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, while Watford striker Troy Deeney (No. 6) retains a high place in the ranking after a draw without goals with Tottenham, despite missing a fine,

Sky Sports experts greet Liverpool

Roy Keane: "You think of all the brilliant players and brilliant coaches that Liverpool has had in the last 30 years, they simply have not gelled and failed to overcome the line. But this team will do it. They have a great desire at the top of all abilities they have, Van Dijk, my God, what a player, a beast of man, a beast of player, he and the goalkeeper were the finishing touches

"They have momentum, an outstanding coach, momentum; you care about the rest of them. They are a brilliant football team."

Graeme Souness: "For them not to win it, it would be the collapse of all the collapses. But I don't see it. They have a fabulous goalkeeper, a fabulous back-four, a workaholic midfielder and three wizards in front."

Jamie Carragher: "This is a phenomenal team. They are the best in the league, the best in Europe and the best in the world at the moment."

In terms of the form of the player of each club, Marcus Rashford leads the way of Manchester United, despite losing the defeat at Anfield, underlining how the club could fight in his absence after being discarded for at least six weeks with a back injury