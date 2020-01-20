Lil & # 39; Kim and Kash Doll & # 39; fight & # 39; for food bill in videos

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Magic Stick & # 39; and the raptor & # 39; Ice Me Out & # 39; They compete for who pays the bill when they connect and have dinner together after Kim's concert in Detroit.

Lil & # 39; Kim Y Kash Doll They had a small disagreement when they recently went out together. The two birds of prey joined and dined together in Detroit after the hitmaker concert "Not Tonight (Ladies Night)" on Saturday night, January 18 in the city.

In a couple of videos shared by Kash on his Instagram page, the two ladies competed for who would pay the food bill. While Kash handed over his credit card, Kim had a handful of $ 100 bills and was ready to distribute them to restaurant employees. "No! Give him your money back, it's up to me … it's my city," Kash told restaurant employees to return Kim's money.

However, Kim did not give up, putting his money directly in Kash's bag, but the latter noticed it and quickly returned the money to Kim. It is not clear who paid the bill after coming and going that night, but it is clear that they still have a good relationship after the small disagreement.

"The queen bee and I @ lilkimthequeenbee fighting for the bill last night was the highlight of my female rap career …!" Kash subtitled the videos. "As if last night was epic! I am honored to be the best! I had so much fun because I was on the flo!"

In another video posted on his Instagram Stories, Kash was seen throwing a freestyle during dinner with Kim.

Kash also joined Kim on stage at his concert earlier that night. They shared some laughs with Kim's entourage, which included Joe the Fat, before heading to the restaurant.

Despite their friendly departure, things were not always cordial between the two. In September 2019, Kash apologized for harboring bad feelings for Kim in the past. "First of all, I met Lil Kim last night! She was sooo sweet, I had to apologize for going to a rant when I was younger! I was in my feelings about someone who was working with her told me that she He said he couldn't go on tour with his little Kim. He didn't know the event, "he tweeted at the time.

The 27-year-old artist continued to share about his encounter, "She was so G about it! She hugged me and hugged me as she listens, you're too talented for that, I love learning things from OGs! @LilKim thanks U for everything! You are truly an icon of love. "