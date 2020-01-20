Lebanese officials promise to deter attacks by & # 39; infiltrators & # 39; | Lebanon News

On Monday, officials in Lebanon struck by the protests promised to take measures to deter attacks on security forces by alleged "infiltrators,quot; during the weekend's violence that injured hundreds of people.

Lebanon has been shaken by mostly peaceful peaceful demonstrations since October 17, but the protests turned violent on Saturday and Sunday amid a political stalemate and an ever deeper economic crisis.

Over the weekend, protesters, who had asked for a "week of anger," threw stones, firecrackers and signs at riot police, who fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets to clear a path leading to Parliament.

The escalation saw more than 540 people injured on both sides and occurred when the disputes delayed the formation of a new government to replace that of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who resigned last year from street protests.

On Monday afternoon, President Michel Aoun presided over the crisis talks about violence between the Interior Minister and the defense ministers, as well as the heads of military and security agencies.

Participants accused the "infiltrators,quot; of attacking security forces and destroying property, and discussed security measures to "deter,quot; more crimes and protect peaceful protesters, government sources said after the meeting, without revealing what measures They would be taken.

Aoun met with security chiefs to develop a plan to deter violent groups that "security services have detailed information,quot; while protecting property and peaceful protesters, sources said.

& # 39; Brutal force & # 39;

In a challenge demonstration, protesters who said they participated in the weekend protests responded online using the Arabic hashtag "The Infiltrator Is Me,quot;, revealing their full personal data.

They also accused security forces of firing rubber bullets in the eyes of protesters in other Twitter posts, as human rights groups and the United Nations criticized the police for the repression.

Human Rights Watch accused riot police of "throwing tear gas at the heads of protesters, shooting rubber bullets in their eyes and attacking people in hospitals and a mosque."

The UN also condemned the use of force.

"Protester violence and vandalism are, of course, unacceptable," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

But the vast majority of protesters were peaceful "and need to be protected," he added.

A 22-year-old protester, who asked not to be identified for security reasons, said security forces beat him severely until his head was bleeding.

"Four of them hit me with batons," said the man, who has been in the hospital since Saturday. "Then they dragged me to the ground before starting to kick me. One of them hit the base of a tear gas launcher against my mouth, another hit my face."

Politicians have not reached an agreement on an economic or government rescue plan since the riots pushed Hariri to resign as prime minister on October 29, paralyzing efforts to recover from a crisis that has shattered trust in banks and raised investors' concerns about their ability to pay hard. external debt.

Last month, the little-known ex-minister Hassan Diab was appointed prime minister with the backing of the Shiite armed group Hezbollah and its allies.

But an agreement on the formation of the cabinet has not yet been announced, with political factions discussing ministerial positions and portfolios.