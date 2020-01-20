Lea Michele remembers being caught playing on the set & # 39; Glee & # 39; from Ryan Murphy

WENN / FayesVision

Together with former co-star Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, the actress who plays Rachel Berry in the hit series spills out the moment the showrunner punished them during the pilot shooting.

read Michele she has remembered fearing for her work after she and he were co-starring showrunner Ryan Murphy on the set of "Joy".

The actress / singer recalled her time on the show with former co-stars. Kevin McHale Y Jenna Ushkowitz in his new podcast "Showmance".

Upon opening in the 2009 pilot episode of the musical comedy series, the trio remembered being disciplined by Murphy while filming a crucial scene where the castmate Matthew Morrison they had to get emotional, and everyone was playing dumb and "coming together."

Remembering "the voice of God" Murphy told them: "Stop fucking", Lea explained: "He didn't scream … We work so hard to learn Don't stop believing, so finally, he shot, we made our cover …"

"Then, they turn Matt around the camera and we think: & # 39; Now we can totally fuck & # 39;". And while Matt looked at us, we were fucking each other and Ryan comes over and says in that low voice: & # 39; Matthew Morrison has to produce tears right now. You have to make the number exactly as you did & # 39; ".

She added, "I didn't even think. Oh, of course, we should do our shitty job," as Kevin intervened, "I was so scared. I thought, & # 39; Everyone is firing us. They fire me."

The high school series was a massive success at Fox, and it worked for six seasons before ending in 2015.