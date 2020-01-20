Lawrence Okolie warns the heavyweight division | Boxing News

"Heavy weights are great, they are able to absorb more damage and they take pride when they train me,quot;

















22:21



Extended interview with Lawrence Okolie

Extended interview with Lawrence Okolie

Lawrence Okolie has insisted that he "never feels his depth,quot; fighting heavyweights and plans to leave his mark in the top division eventually.

The European cruiserweight champion hopes to compete for a world title in his next fight, with ongoing talks to face Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO belt.

Okolie said Sky sports that his long-term future is in the heavyweight: "Definitely. If I am able to achieve what I want to achieve this year, maybe early next year I will ascend.

"I would seek to potentially unify (the cruiserweight division) in the subsequent fight and consolidate myself as world champion this year."

Okolie is a frequent training partner of Anthony Joshua and has also trained with Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

"I feel comfortable," he said about sharing a ring with bigger opponents. "We would have to see in a real fight scenario, but in combat, with bigger headgear and bigger gloves, then athletics is a more important factor because you have to get in and out. A great shot is not a factor. so important,quot;.

"Obviously I hit reasonably hard and I'm strong, so I never feel out of my depth with heavy weights."

"I have weighed high quality heavyweights and medium heavyweights. I feel comfortable. Many cruising weights do not want to fight with me because we are going to fight or physically it is too impressive."

"The heavy weights are great, they are capable of absorbing more damage and they take pride when they train me because (I am in the division below)."

Fury used Okolie to reply to Deontay Wilder before his first fight and got back in touch.

Okolie said "I want to go and help," but maybe he can't do it because of the schedule for his next fight.

Evander Holyfield and David Haye are the only two boxers who have been world champions in cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Oleksandr Usyk, who was undisputed in the cruiserweight, is planning to be the third and hopes to challenge Joshua this year.