Kyle Walker: Chris Wilder would love to have a defender on Bramall Lane after his days in Man City | Soccer news





Kyle Walker has said he would love to return to Sheffield United to finish his career.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the door is always open for Kyle Walker to return to the club when he finally leaves Manchester City.

Walker began his career at Bramall Lane after passing through his youth ranks and also had a loan period after having gone to Tottenham.

He previously said he would love to come back to tear down the curtains of his club career and has returned to his hometown to see Blades.

But on Tuesday night he will see Walker in the corner of the opposition while his City team seeks to recover from his 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, a game in which he did not participate.

And Wilder said: "He is one who would take and I think it is his world. I am sure we can find him a role when he decides to leave Manchester."

With a wide smile on his face, he added: "I tried to touch him when we played City, but he said he has been playing there for a couple more years.

"He is an outstanding player and has already said he wants to finish what has been a brilliant career at Sheffield United. Don't count against that."

Walker will return to Bramall Lane on Tuesday with Manchester City

"He has my number and he knows he can call me at any time. He is still a high performance player in the best league in the world. He is welcome here at any time."

"Several former players look at us again when they have the chance, like Kyle and Harry Maguire.

"With the former players of some clubs, I have the feeling that they don't want the current crop to do well because they want to be remembered in a very good light as possibly the best players and the best teams."

"But I never heard that here. The former players are true fans of the football club. I think they enjoy watching us play and watching our progression in the last three years to the Premier League."