KUWK: Kylie Jenner plans a great "St Over Over the Top,quot; birthday party for Stormi. Is Travis Scott also invited?

It's hard to believe that almost two years have passed, but Stormi Webster's second birthday is just around the corner and an internal report says he knows his mother, Kylie Jenner, has some big plans for the party. Apparently, the party will be huge and "exaggerated,quot;, but for now, the makeup mogul keeps everything secret!

As fans know, little Stormi's birthday is February 1 and a source tells HollywoodLife that Kylie has gone further to make sure she will celebrate the milestone correctly.

But while everyone is very curious to know what he has in store for the special day, the mother of a 22-year-old is still "being extremely reserved when it comes to Stormi's second birthday."

The same source also told HollywoodLife that, regardless of whether Kylie wants to keep everything secret for now, "everyone knows it will be huge and exaggerated."

‘He has held a lot of meetings and makes sure that every little detail is taken care of with the party organizer. She loves things to be personalized with colors, prints, ornaments, etc. As with any Kardashian party, no detail will be lost. She doesn't share anything with anyone and likes it to be a surprise like the last party. "

In addition, the source mentioned that Kylie is also prioritizing privacy at the party, since she wants to make the big party really meaningful for her and the family.

Another thing that fans are wondering at the moment is whether their daddy baby, Travis Scott, will also attend his daughter's party.

The source assures fans that he is definitely welcome in regards to Kylie.

Ad

After all, it doesn't matter if they meet or not at some point in the future, Kylie still wants her little girl to have her father in her life.



Post views:

0 0