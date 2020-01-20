Kimora Lee Simons receives nasty insults after debuting her new son in sweet photos: her daughter, Aoki, sways with an epic applause

From a new photo that was recently shared by Kimora Lee Simons' daughter, Aoki, it was confirmed that the family could not be happier, especially after they recently welcomed the latest addition to their circle, an adopted child 10, called Gary.

In the last click, Aoki could be seen smiling while surrounded by her mother and all her siblings.

The future student of Harvard, 17, jokingly described the photo with a joke, since in the legend, she wrote "Mama shark and her baby sharks,quot; in a possible reference to the popular hit "Baby Shark,quot; by Pink Fong

The image was quickly received with praise from many fans, and Gary's presence is quite remarkable, since Kimora has four other children, Ming, Aoki, Kenzo and Wolfe.

Adopting a child is definitely not a decision that should be taken lightly, and many Kimora fans congratulated her on her bravery, as many people wrote positive comments to the fashion mogul, noting that she deserved all the support she could get. for what she gave him. I was doing.

Some embarrassed her by saying this: "And three baby daddies."

An advocate said: "You have your opinion, I have mine 🤷‍♀️ does not affect me. I'm not really here looking for information, just expressing how I feel friend, your social networks is not so deep. ♀️ I don't know what your motives are, but that's where we differ. I agree with what I said, regardless of whether you update your mindset or not 🤣🤷‍♀️ anything 💅

A sponsor shared: “Correction; 3 husbands That is what married people do; procreate. Husbands are different from baby daddies. They are just crazy! Your mom and the whole family are beautiful. ❤️ "

Aoki defended his mother by criticizing critics: "Three long-term partners over the years and you are sitting here without a profile picture and cannot get ONE. Goodbye 👋🏽".

This person added: "Why can't she just adopt and not ask such a rude question? She has the income to be a blessing to another child, why not?"

However, it is the businesswoman's daughters who have attracted the most attention over the years, mainly because they are the eldest daughters of Kimora and have actively collaborated with her mother in the development of her fashion line, "Baby Phat,quot; .

The fashion project took off at the beginning of the century, and Ming and Aoki served as the main models to promote the brand, which eventually proved to be quite successful for its time.



