Khloe Kardashian accused of Photoshop flaw for this photo

Khloe Kardashian is often accused of taking photos in her photos and failing, but did she really photoshop her leg in an image that is included in a new slide show she shared on her Instagram account or is it an optical illusion? Khloe has been working and even showed some photos in which she is noticeably thinner, but some think her leg was retouched in some training photos to look even smaller. It's no secret that some of the Kardashians have undergone radical physical changes since the launch of their reality show. Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) It premiered on October 4, 2007. Khloe, along with Kylie, are accused of further altering their appearances, along with Caitlyn Jenner. But Khloe really did photoshop with his training photo to make his leg look smaller?

You can see the photo that shows everyone talking below.

In the picture, Khloe wears a white cap, has minimal makeup and a large gray sweatshirt that says "TRUE." He wears gray leggings and is standing with a bent leg that shows the shape of his quadriceps. Some think that their legs do not seem natural and that the left leg does not match the size of the right leg. Others say that it is an illusion and that there is no photoshop involved

Here is the picture, what do you think? Do you see what people are talking about or do you like the photo?

Here is the full slide show that Khloe shared. In addition to the pictures of the legs, he also lifted his shirt and showed his perfect abs. Khloe has definitely toned the stomach muscles after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson, who celebrates her second birthday in April.

Khloe subtitled the photo slideshow with the following.

"In my area 🏋🏽‍♀️ "

What you think? Does it look like the photo was edited or do you think it's just an optical illusion?

Do you follow Khloe Kardashian and her training program? Revenge of the body with Khloe Kardashian? At this time, season 4 has not been confirmed, but there is a good reason to believe that it will return sometime around the summer of 2020.



