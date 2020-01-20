Kenya Moore's latest motivational video has amazed fans: watch it here

Kenya Moore shared a video on her social media account she made on fan day. Watch the clip below:

‘Good morning, Queens. Have a glorious day. #queens #positivevibes ", Kenya captioned the clip.

Someone said: ‘Thank you for this beautiful message, sister queen. I love you and Brooklyn !!! "

A follower posted this: Hola Hi mom, you're a queen! Kenya, despite being on that show I'm not a fan of, one thing has always been true. He has never hit anyone under the belt or put his hands on anyone. They have come for you from all angles, and you fought with your words! Ingenious and frankly smart returns! I wish you and your budding family nothing but the best! May you continue to be blessed, my beautiful Queen❤️ ’

Another fan wrote: ‘I admire you in Kenya and I despise the way you are treated by the public, the person you chose to marry. I know it's entertainment, but not all attention is good attention. I know you need a platform to build your empire, I think your past has shaped your future, but I think you are really a decent person who is so protected that you are offending many. I see you for who you are and I really like you as a woman and mother, but is it worth your role in the program so that society has such horrible things about you? Ultimately, it can affect your business. Your character should mean more to you than anything else. Blessings, my friend and I expect things to change for you in a positive way. "

One of Kenya's fans also said: ‘If there were no drama, people would not come to see the show. They would complain that it is too boring. I love Tanya and you, but the program is not just about the positive aspects of people's lives. Housewives is not that platform. "

A follower talked about the video and posted this: ‘I love this! Great reminder to stay motivated even in our bad days. Positive vibes … Yes & # 39;

Kenya made her fans happy the other day too when she shared a beautiful photo with her miraculous baby, Brooklyn Daly, and her dog, Twirl.



