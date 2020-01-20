Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons feed reconciliation rumors with brunch date

WENN / Avalon / Instar

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; and the Philadelphia 76ers player leave together after dinner by a window seat in Bubby's in New York City.

Kendall Jenner Y Ben Simmons They continue to awaken the possibility of being together again. Just over a month after they saw her attending one of her NBA games, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star and the Philadelphia 76ers player were seen enjoying a brunch date in New York City.

During the departure on Sunday, January 19 in the afternoon, the former couple was seen chatting and smiling while enjoying their meals at Bubby's in the Tribeca area of ​​the Big Apple. The two wore matching black outfits. She put on a pair of yoga pants with a sweatshirt, while he swayed in a black sweatshirt and training pants.

Keeping the date a secret, the half sister of Kim Kardashian He ran quickly to his car as he left the restaurant. Following closely behind her was the 23-year-old Australian athlete. His departure came only one day after his Philadelphia 76ers team beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Kendall and Ben have been dating and dating since May 2018 with their last break supposedly in May next year. "Kendall and Ben are not together, but the two are on good terms," ​​a source said about their second separation at the time. "Both Kendall and Ben are extremely busy, and for now the relationship doesn't work for them."

"Kendall and Ben have taken breaks in the past and have been back together," the source added. "They are really good at knowing when the relationship works for them and when not. Kendall looks forward to a busy summer of work, but also spending time with his friends."

Months later, the couple provoked rumors of reconciliation when it was seen attending one of their December games. "Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben in recent weeks in Philadelphia," another source told E! News. "She has been flying to see him whenever she can." The source added: "They really want and want to be part of each other's life."

Since then, Kendall and Ben have been seen interacting more with each other. They reportedly attended a New Year's Eve party at the Attico rooftop restaurant in downtown Philadelphia together, and in early January, Ben left a flirty comment on Kendall's British Vogue cover post.