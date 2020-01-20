Kellyanne Conway says Martin Luther King Jr. would not want Trump to be charged, MLK III responds

TSR Policy: It is not too surprising that Trump, or his speakers, cannot get away from the controversy in this national holiday. Trump's assistant, Kellyanne Conway, said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would be against Trump's accusation.

Conway was talking to reporters on Monday, after explaining Trump's lack of observation for MLK Day, saying that the political trial procedures are tearing the country apart and claims that that is exactly the kind of division that the opposition opposed. Dr. King

MLK's son, Martin Luther King III quickly spoke about Conway using his father's name and said that while Dr. King would not want to divide the country, he would never object to scolding anyone for "thinking they are above the law ", According to TMZ.

Conway said MLK would not be happy with the trial trial because he did not imagine that “Americans are dragged through a process in which the president will not be removed from office, he will not be charged with bribery, extortion, serious crimes or misdemeanors. "

Earlier, Conway said Trump was not so attentive to Martin Luther King Jr. Day because he was preparing for his political trial hearing.

But Trump made a tweet recognizing the national holiday, which also didn't necessarily sit well with people.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I took office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American unemployment is, by far, the LOWEST in the history of our country. In addition, the best numbers of poverty, youth and employment, never. Excellent!"

Let Trump make Dr. King's day about him. Roommates, do you think Kellyanne Conway was out of place for her interpretation of Dr. King? Let us know.