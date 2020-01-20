Kelly Ripa stopped drinking after Ryan Seacrest joined LIVE

Kelly Ripa It has made a great lifestyle change.
While discussing the "wine problem,quot; of the United States on Monday Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old woman revealed that she had eliminated alcohol from her diet. "They say Americans bought less wine in the last year," he told his co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It's the first fall in a quarter of a century. Now, I think it's because I stopped drinking, which caused this slip. I have influenced the market."
"I do not say that he has expelled people." "I am saying that I stopped buying wine and that there is a 25 percent decrease."
And Seacrest is giving credit for that, noting that the change came when he joined the talk show in 2017 after Michael StrahanThe dramatic departure from. "I started the show and she stopped drinking," he said. "What does that tell you? I don't know … So good or bad?"
Very good, really. While Ripa raved, "It's amazing."
In fact, since they joined during the day, the power duo has found that life together is often surprising.
"It seems that Ryan has always been here because he has been a big part of my life off camera for the past 15 years, so it seems he has always been here in a certain way," Ripa got excited about E! News. "Time really flies when you have fun."
A feeling Seacrest certainly echoes. "I literally get up excited every morning to see her," he told E!, "And the fact that we can talk and catch up on national television and this is a job, it's a dream."
