Kelly Ripa stopped drinking after Ryan Seacrest joined LIVE

Kelly Ripa It has made a great lifestyle change.

While discussing the "wine problem,quot; of the United States on Monday Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old woman revealed that she had eliminated alcohol from her diet. "They say Americans bought less wine in the last year," he told his co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It's the first fall in a quarter of a century. Now, I think it's because I stopped drinking, which caused this slip. I have influenced the market."

"I do not say that he has expelled people." "I am saying that I stopped buying wine and that there is a 25 percent decrease."

And Seacrest is giving credit for that, noting that the change came when he joined the talk show in 2017 after Michael StrahanThe dramatic departure from. "I started the show and she stopped drinking," he said. "What does that tell you? I don't know … So good or bad?"

Very good, really. While Ripa raved, "It's amazing."