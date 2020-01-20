Kell Brook has a new goal in & # 39; Banana & # 39; Jeison Rosario | Boxing News

"This is a fight for the world title," Brook says while the new champion wins gold

















4:04



Kell Brook in his 2020 plans

Kell Brook in his 2020 plans

Kell Brook has a new goal after Jeison Rosario altered the odds of becoming the IBF and WBA super welterweight champion on Saturday night.

Sheffield & # 39; s Brook aims to become a two-peso world champion and will begin his 154-pound challenge facing Mark DeLuca in his hometown on February 8, live at Sky Sports.

But the landscape of his new division changed dramatically over the weekend when Rosario beat Julian Williams by two important belts.

& # 39; Banana & # 39; Rosario annoys Williams

The other champions are Jermell Charlo (WBC) and Patrick Teixeira (WBO).

Rosario was warned by the defeated Williams: "I will see him again soon." A rematch clause is expected to be activated.

The new unified champion Rosario is a native of the Dominican Republic, has a 20-1-1 record and is nicknamed & # 39; Banana & # 39 ;.

Brook told Sky Sports earlier this month that he would prefer a world title fight than face longtime rival Amir Khan: "Yes, I would. I want to be a two-time world champion. To prove that everyone Those who doubt are wrong and lift a belt over my head again.

"It's not just about (Khan). There are other important fighters who really want to fight."

When asked to plan his 2020 dream, Brook said: "DeLuca, fight for the world title, Khan."

Brook, a former welterweight title holder, said about the super welterweight world champions: "They have the belts, and I want them. I want to be a world champion twice."

"This is a fight for the world title. I'm not looking beyond DeLuca, but I'll take care of him."

"I want the big fights, the big names. I don't have time to rest. I want it."

"People are discarding me. My last fight was not fantastic. I have a lot to prove. Everyone who thinks I got over it? I'll show them."