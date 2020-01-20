Kate Middleton dazzles in red at a real event with Prince William

YUI MOK / POOL / AFP through Getty Images
Kate Middleton brought the brightness and glamor!
On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge illuminated the room at Buckingham Palace during a royal engagement, while she and Prince William He organized an extravagant adventure to celebrate the Africa-United Kingdom Investment Summit.
For the special occasion, the 38-year-old royal dazzled with a Needle & Thread long-sleeved dress that featured bright sequins and intricate lace details. The certainty of the striking design caught everyone's attention when she entered the room with her husband.
She finished off her look with matching red suede heels by Gianvito Rossi and earrings inlaid with ruby diamonds.
This event marked the couple's first real solo engagement since a long time since Prince Harry Y Meghan markle He stepped back from his superior duties in the royal family.
Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the two would abandon their RHS titles and "would no longer receive public funds for royal duties."
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to his majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."
In addition, Prince Harry recently spoke about his royal departure and that of Meghan during a private dinner in London for his charity, Sentebale.
"I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a Prince or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen grow in the last 35 years, but with a clearer perspective," shared "The United Kingdom is my home and a place I love. That will never change."
"The decision I made for my wife and I to back off is not something I made lightly," he continued. "It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option."
"What I want to make clear is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you," he explained. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funds. Unfortunately, that was not possible."
He added: "I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what you should get, that would take my family away from everything I have ever known to take a step forward. in what I hope can be a more peaceful life. "
And it seems that he is ready to begin his next chapter with his closest and dearest.
ME! News learned that the Duke of Sussex is heading to Canada to meet his wife and son, Archie harrison. In addition, the Duchess of Sussex was seen enjoying a walk with the baby and her dogs this morning.
