Kate Middleton dazzles in red at a real event with Prince William

Kate Middleton brought the brightness and glamor!

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge illuminated the room at Buckingham Palace during a royal engagement, while she and Prince William He organized an extravagant adventure to celebrate the Africa-United Kingdom Investment Summit.

%MINIFYHTMLfdf949a5855c12fef2a51d31b655c53414% %MINIFYHTMLfdf949a5855c12fef2a51d31b655c53415%

For the special occasion, the 38-year-old royal dazzled with a Needle & Thread long-sleeved dress that featured bright sequins and intricate lace details. The certainty of the striking design caught everyone's attention when she entered the room with her husband.

She finished off her look with matching red suede heels by Gianvito Rossi and earrings inlaid with ruby ​​diamonds.

This event marked the couple's first real solo engagement since a long time since Prince Harry Y Meghan markle He stepped back from his superior duties in the royal family.

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the two would abandon their RHS titles and "would no longer receive public funds for royal duties."