Karli Redd was quick to go to the hospital ICU after Love & Hip Hop Beatdown !!

Karli Redd of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta was brutally beaten and had to be transferred to an intensive care unit of a hospital, MTO News reported. And it is said that Karli was brutally beaten and attacked by rivals of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

The incident happened a week ago, and MTO News has confirmed that the Atlanta police are investigating the incident.

According to our sources, Karli was attacked inside an Atlanta nightclub and severely beaten. She suffered injuries and was initially transferred to the intensive care unit of an Atlanta hospital.

