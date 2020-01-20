Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan go out for a movie date

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are a Bollywood couple who have never shunned shutters since the day they decided to be together. Since they left until they were married for almost eight years, the couple has broken several times being next to each other and complement each other again and again. Today too, we broke the duo when they came to watch a movie in a popular movie theater in the city. Both Saif and Kareena stopped to take photos as they left their trip to force the paparazzi waiting to see them.

Saif opted for a pair of well-fitting jeans and a basil-colored sweater, while Kareena turned her head as usual with a floral dress with a brown stole around her neck and suede boots to add thrust to her look. Check out his latest photos below.