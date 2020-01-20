Kanye West talks about his alcohol addiction during "Sunday service,quot;

Kanye West offered a deeply personal Sunday service over the weekend, where he talked about his previous struggle with alcohol addiction.

The rapper has been very open about his bipolar disorder and his opioid addiction in previous interviews, but Ye says that alcohol was also a problem for him.

Ye says his controversial moment in the VMA was rejected for his drink.

"I never thought about the effect that alcohol could have had on my life. I was drinking on the red carpet and then running on the stage a few minutes later. And everyone said: & # 39; No, it's not really an alcoholic & # 39; and then you get to the point where you're drinking Gray Goose and orange juice for breakfast, thinking: & # 39; No, I'm not really an alcoholic & # 39; ", he shared with his followers.

"There was a bit of vodka in my office refrigerator, and sometimes I just had a drink in the middle of the day, and walked to the kitchen area, and stopped and said: & # 39; Diablo, you're not going to beat me today & # 39; ", he explained. "And it's something we assume, day by day. Every day I don't pick up that drink, I give it to the devil."