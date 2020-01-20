Kangana Ranaut on how Rangoli Chandel fought after an acid attack

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, faced a horrible incident a couple of years ago. She is a survivor of an acid attack. But thanks to his courage and Kangana's love and support, Rangoli not only survived the unfortunate incident, but is also independent and lives a happy married life.

When a leading newspaper asked Kangana about how he handled the situation, she said: “It was horrible! It hurts if your loved one scratches or has a pimple, so you can imagine the kind of pain you would feel to see how your face melts. External appearance is much more important to a woman than a man, and removing that is an infallible way to isolate her from the world. He was only 19, on the threshold of a brilliant career, when the attack occurred and it was a long and difficult struggle to deal with this kind of perverse and sexist cruelty. ”

It was not only an emotionally painful moment, but it also required that Kangana be strong and support Rangoli in every possible way. And she supported her sister, doing everything she could at that tender age of 19. Kangana recalled: “Financially too, I wasn't strong at the time. The girls around me would feel depressed for a bad day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was dealing with something much more real and yet I didn't have time to sit and cry. I made tacky movies, I assumed roles I didn't deserve, I accepted special appearances, so that my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. He took 54 surgeries. "Congratulations to you, girl!