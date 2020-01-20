Kandi Burruss shares a new episode of ‘Speak On It’ after last night’s RHOA episode

Yesterday, a new episode of RHOA was broadcast on BravoTV. Now, as you probably expected, Kandi Burruss jumped online to tell his fans that a new episode of his Speak On It series is posted on his YouTube channel. Check it out below.

‘It's that time! I just posted my new episode of Speak On It on my YouTube | KandiOnline! Go look now! I know everyone has something to say "Kandi captioned his IG publication.

A follower told Kandi: ‘Girl, you're so damn messy. You were in the spa like a church mouse, but by the time you were with Kenya you were a tap. And you confused Tanya's words about in vitro fertilization when you were making your report. "

Someone said, "Wow Kandi, you did Tanya badly … you must bet that sister … or you say everything to everyone or you say less to everyone."

Here is the video of Kandi on YouTube:

One commenter posted this: ‘Tanya is a breath of fresh air, she doesn't have a bad bone in her body, she was just playing with the wig. Tanya is a true friend and these girls, except Porsha, are not her friends. "

A YouTube person said: & # 39; But Kenya's life is a disaster … if Tanya knows how to put two words together, she could annihilate Kenya … Kenya can't come for anyone's man ever, not for The way your man shames her. television. & # 39;

Another of Kandi's subscribers published this: "I am so confused about how Kenya got Tanya to cast shadow on IVF outside the conversation." I was so lost 🤦🏻‍♀️ all Tanya said was that if she feels so comfortable talking to her about what she should do with her own egg, then why couldn't she come and let her know about the cookie woman?

The same person continued and said: ‘Kenya is starting to get on my nerves twisting to have a reason to be unpleasant with someone. The thing about the wig was a Kiki, and I didn't take it seriously because we all know that people with long hair can still wear tissues and wigs. Tanya is dumb, so I don't consider it malicious. Eva needs to remember her tone because she seems like a liar. "

Did you watch the RHOA episode yesterday?



