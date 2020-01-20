Justin Bieber was removed from the gym by Taylor Swift

%MINIFYHTML36322982077a1e993781a1797069193e12% %MINIFYHTML36322982077a1e993781a1797069193e13%

WENN / TNYF

The Canadian singer was working at the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood when he and some other people were asked to leave because the singer of & # 39; You Need to Calm Down & # 39; I had already booked an appointment.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber was close to having an awkward encounter with Taylor Swift. On Monday, January 13, the hit creator "What Do You Mean" was exercising in a gym in Los Angeles when he was told to retire because the "Lover" singer had already booked a private session.

The ex-boyfriend of his fellow singer Selena Gomez He arrived at the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood, according to reports, without an appointment on the day that the "Back to December" singer had a training appointment. As a result, he, as a source told MailOnline, "asked to go to the gym because they had other appointments," when she and her team showed up.

Despite the request of the gym staff to leave the neighborhood, the old YouTube sensation refused to take off immediately. He, on the other hand, stayed to finish his training which, according to reports, consisted of playing and dancing in front of the mirrors with his latest single "Yummy".

When Bieber finally completed his exercise, he and the remaining gym members were once again asked to leave. It was claimed that he did not know that Swift was the one who reserved the gym for the private session. He left the gym through the standard front door, while Swift used a private entrance.

Bieber returned to the same gym days later. Apparently learning from his last experience, he reportedly made a reservation for his session on Saturday, January 18. MailOnline also noted that his model wife was also seen inside a black sports bra and a pair of spandex gym shorts while exercising.

Bieber and Swift have long been without good terms between them. His last confrontation came when the singer of "Sorry" sided with the manager Scooter Braun when the "Yo!" Hitmaker criticized Braun for preventing him from using his old songs at the AMA after buying Big Machine Label without giving him the opportunity to buy back all his master recordings.