Jude Bellingham: What can we expect from the goal of Manchester United and Birmingham's teenage talent? Soccer news





Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City is a highly demanded player

He has been described as "the best player on the planet,quot; for his age and the biggest clubs in Europe are falling to sign him, but why so much fuss about Jude Bellingham?

Beyond the boundaries of St Andrew's land in the city of Birmingham, few have understood why Manchester United is willing to spend at least £ 25 million on a 16-year-old attacking midfielder who only has 25 games under his belt.

His performance and goal in the 1-1 draw on Saturday with Cardiff will have been monitored by explorers from Barcelona to Munich, from Madrid to Dortmund along with Liverpool and Arsenal.

But for now at least it seems that United has the advantage in the race to sign this extraordinary talent.

This month, it is possible to get away from your beloved Blues, but it is most likely an important deal in the summer, perhaps when you turn 17 in June.

What is definitive is that £ 25 million seems to be an initial bet, rather than a final offer, and the figures are expected to increase with each performance of the man of the Bellingham game in the remaining 18 games of the Championship this season.

0:14 Jude Bellingham's eye for a goal is one of the many features that explorers are discovering when they see the Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham's eye for a goal is one of the many features that explorers are discovering when they see the Birmingham midfielder

The opportunity to develop his game at such a tender age has kept the young man born in Stourbridge in St. Andrew's for so long.

The Prioral School, a student of Edgbaston, continues with an academic salary of £ 145 per week.

Now, Ed Woodward, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United recruiting team will be busy persuading the player along with his father Mark, himself a prolific non-linking striker, that Old Trafford offers the best way to reach his potential as a world player .

Bellingham has scored four goals since his professional debut in early 2019-20

Meanwhile, the Blues with liquidity problems continue to organize a bidding war between the biggest soccer teams, hoping that a loan agreement can keep it on board for one more campaign.

For now, Bellingham is the archetypal midfielder of today, blessed with rhythm, balance, creativity and a good eye for the goal.

He became the youngest player in the club at age 16 and 38, starting the first round game of the Birmingham EFL Cup in Portsmouth last August, breaking the record set by club legend Trevor Francis in 1970.

Envious eyes have watched his progress since joining Birmingham when he was seven. Few were surprised when he scored in his debut for the U23 club, at age 15.

Bellingham doesn't even turn 17 until June

Gareth Southgate will undoubtedly expect England's U17 international to continue progressing at its current pace, after having captained its country at levels U15 and U16.

"We are aware that they are watching him. From the beginning they have been watching him since he was 13 or 14 years old," said manager Pep Clotet.

"For the Middlesbrough game, half of Europe was here. He is used to it and I am used to it. I have always said that it is very good for clubs to show interest in our players because this means we have good players."