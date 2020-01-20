Joe Root says "the sky is the limit,quot; for Ollie Pope after England beat South Africa in the third test | Cricket News

Pope scores 135 not out and takes six catches when England wins by innings and 53 runs to ensure a 2-1 lead in the four-test series

















Joe Root was delighted with the England show in his convincing victory in the third test over South Africa and said it is a & # 39; brilliant squad & # 39; for the team to advance

Joe Root believes that the "sky is the limit,quot; for Ollie Pope after his performance as the man of the party in England's convincing victory over South Africa.

The 22-year-old followed his undefeated 61 in Cape Town with an excellent 135 not in Port Elizabeth.

Pope also took six catches to help England win by innings and 53 races and secure a 2-1 lead in the four-test series.

When asked about Pope's performance, England's captain Root said Sky sports: "He is a wonderful talent and has such a brilliant game with him.

"When you see someone with that ability, once they believe it themselves, then the sky is the limit. You can see that with Ollie, you don't want him to get a position with five, six, seven 50s and think he'll never function,quot;. come.

"For him, doing it this week was a great marker for him and for cricket testing in general. A very talented young player has shown that he is ready for this and wants to be very hungry to run and make him count when he enters." "

The century of Pope's inaugural test and Ben Stokes' 120 helped establish a dominant total of 499 first entries.

The bowlers were equally impressive, as they defeated South Africa by 209 and 237, with Dom Bess taking five wickets in the first inning and Root taking four in the second.

He works incredibly hard on his game. He has been given the opportunity to leave and work with his game, learn different things, and has returned and worked very well with Jeetan (bowling consultant in Patel, England). He is very intelligent and we have seen brilliant results. Joe Root in Dom Bess

"This game has been a brilliant template for moving forward," Root said. "Great races in the first inning, a great partnership and driving the game from there. I couldn't be more proud of the group and the young boys taking a step back."

"There are four performances on this tour obtaining five wickets or 100 of boys under 25 years. It is a really strong effort and a strong message for the rest of the boys to say that everyone is capable of doing something special here. That generates confidence within All the group.

"We have a very clear direction of how we want to take the team forward. The boys have entered and responded very well to that and now we are seeing results and that really hits the message."

Dom Bess impressed with a five wicket tour in the first innings

"We just have to keep doing what we are doing, hammering home the way we are playing and not taking our foot off the accelerator."

Root also said he believes "things are falling,quot; with the top of the batting lineup, which has been a weak point in recent years for England.

Zac Crawley, Dominic Sibley and Joe Denly spent a lot of time in the fold in the first innings to place the platform to advance the middle order.

"I feel that things are starting to fit together and with those guys it's about encouraging them to do what they are doing," Root said.

"We may not be scoring as fluently as other teams around the world or previous teams in England, but we are putting ourselves in a position where I, Stokesy and Popey can play with a little more freedom. When the ball is a little older, then the boys are a bit more tired and we can put pressure on the opposition. "

