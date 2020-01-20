Joe Root acknowledges that Test-record 28 runs in an over; Did you bowl for a long time? The | Cricket News

Mark Ramprakash and Alec Stewart discuss Root bowling in England's momentum for victory in the third Test against South Africa in the last cricket debate podcast





Joe Root granted a record of 28 runs in an envelope in his quest to take an inaugural five-by-one test

Joe Root's England concluded a complete 53-inning and 53-run victory over South Africa in the third Test, taking a 2-1 series lead with one to play, but the captain didn't have the best of times personally in the final Tomorrow in Port Elizabeth.

Root granted a test record that amounted to 28 at one time when the tailender Keshav Maharaj broke three quarters and two six of his first five balls in 82 before four goodbyes of his final delivery arrived.

Root (4-87) had been looking for an inaugural test after taking four wickets during an impressive bowling exhibition on day four that helped establish England's emphatic victory, but Maharaj (71 of 106 balls) and Dane Paterson (39 out of 40) establish a 99-race association so that the final wicket slightly detracts from performance.

So, should Root have continued playing on the fifth morning? That issue, among others, was under discussion when Mark Ramprakash and Alec Stewart joined Chales Colvile to The cricket debate.

Listen to the latest Cricket debate on the next player or on Downloading the podcast here.

"Yesterday he was the best bowler (day four)," Ramprakash said. "His wickets were legitimate; caught short leg, lbw.

"He reached the right pace for the track; it was a pity that he didn't get his five for the end and in the end he got a bit messy but, in the end, England did the job."

4:59 The best of the action since the fifth day of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. The best of the action since the fifth day of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

"Sometimes, when you're bowling, it's not easy to see the big picture. That's why, often, hitters cap sides because, if you're playing bowling, you tend to think about your bowling."

"Perhaps what he needed was one or two characters around, Ben Stokes or Stuart Broad, to help him, chat and suggest, after four or five attempts, is this what the team needs?"

0:48 Sam Curran ran out of Keshav Maharaj from the middle to 72 to seal England's victory over South Africa in Port Elizabeth. Sam Curran ran out of Keshav Maharaj from the middle to 72 to seal England's victory over South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Stewart also felt that Root, though & # 39; understandable & # 39; that the day would begin, he should have put the team ahead of any personal thrust for a first five in the Tests.

"You could say, should he have given the ball to his number one spinner in Dom Bess?" Stewart added. "But he chose to go with himself, which is completely understandable after how well he did yesterday."

"The problem I have is how long he played.

9:06 Joe Root was delighted with the England show in his convincing victory in the third test over South Africa. Joe Root was delighted with the England show in his convincing victory in the third test over South Africa.

"Was he trying to get a five for his own good? Somehow, I would be disappointed if it were because, as a captain, you should lead from the front and try to win the game as soon as you can; the upper sides are ruthless.

"You get associations of last wicket where people take a risk, but I felt that things could have changed before."

3:48 Faf du Plessis says he will remain the South African captain until the T20 World Cup in October despite his team's test difficulties. Faf du Plessis says he will remain the South African captain until the T20 World Cup in October despite his team's test difficulties.

Also discussed about the latest Cricket debate …

– England's remarkable change from defeat in the first Test to win two in the rebound.

– Ollie Pope, the man of the England match, and the younger generation that comes through the team.

– Who should England choose to play the fourth and final test in Johannesburg?

– Also, Arsenal Ramprakash fan and Chelsea Stewart fan go face to face …

