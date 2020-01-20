Joaquin Phoenix remembers his "favorite actor,quot; Heath Ledger during his speech of acceptance of the SAG prize for "Joker,quot;

While at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Joaquin Phoenix was honored with an award for his role as a titular character in the new Joker movie. That said, it was a great opportunity for him to give another unforgettable acceptance speech.

The actor won in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role category.

When he accepted the trophy, he made sure to pay tribute to nothing less than the late Heath Ledger, who is also famous for his interpretation of the Joker.

In addition, Phoenix told the crowd what the prize meant to him.

‘I was here many years ago and could not fully appreciate it at that time. Now I realize how lucky I am to be part of this community that has such reverence for the actors and for what we do. "

After joking about the big names he won in this category, the prize winner paid tribute to Ledger and said: "Actually, I stand on the shoulders of my favorite actor: Heath Ledger."

He always manages to deliver speeches that attract everyone's attention for one reason or another!

While he did not mention climate change this time, he is known for doing so at other awards exhibitions.

For example, while delivering his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ‘for recognizing the link between animal agriculture and climate change. Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to move the boat. It's great to vote, but sometimes we also have to take on that responsibility and make some changes and sacrifices in our own lives. I hope we can do that. We don't have to take private planes to Palm Springs for the awards. "

Also remarkably, a week later at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, Phoenix made sure to pay tribute to his mother for not giving up on him "Even when the self-pity led him astray."



