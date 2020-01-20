Jimmy Garoppolo ready for the first Super Bowl as a starter | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML6c595b1c0925d610061b4ad2f4cd5b8512% %MINIFYHTML6c595b1c0925d610061b4ad2f4cd5b8513%





Jimmy Garoppolo was six of eight passes for only 77 yards against the Green Bay Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo may have two Super Bowl rings in his name, but none will come close to success in Miami if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers quarterback was twice champion during his spell in support of Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and now has the chance to win the final prize as a starter for the first time.

Garoppolo made six appearances in his rookie year on the road to the Patriots victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, before performing six times, including two starts, on the road to victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl LI.

His road to Miami not only implies a high profile exchange for the 49ers, but also an exhausting recovery from an ACL break that left him out for most of the 2018 season.

"It has been a crazy whirlwind and there is no one else with whom I would rather be in a dogfight than those guys in the locker room," Garoppolo said, speaking after the 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

"It's a great group to be, everyone is joining, everyone is linked together and it's just a great group, it really is."

While Garoppolo has not yet made a decision in a Super Bowl, he is well accustomed to the drastic change in the atmosphere and the unique environment that will be new to some of the less experienced players as they progress through the game.

He added: "The first week is where you really have to take advantage of it, because once you arrive in Miami it is a crazy week. You have to take advantage of this first week and get ahead of the other team."

Garoppolo was quiet in Sunday's victory over the Packers, trying just eight passes and throwing for only 77 yards when Mostert stole the show with 220 yards on the ground for four touchdowns.

In contrast, Garoppolo was 14 of 20 for 253 yards and two touchdowns when the 49ers opened the Packers defense in a 37-8 victory in November, during which Mostert ran for only 45 yards and a score.

"We were running very fast tonight, it made my life very easy there," Garoppolo continued.

"You have an idea of ​​that, with this defense it is a kind of party or defense against hunger. We got a couple of big plays the first time we played them and we thought we would have those opportunities, but they wanted to take advantage of them. Away and open the lane to running, so it's like choosing your kind of poisonous thing.

"It's a long season, so people always get punches, but when you can play a good defense, run soccer that way and be efficient on the third attempt, it makes you hard to beat at this time of year, so it's a good combination for success. " "

