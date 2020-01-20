Jim Edmonds responds to the claims of Meghan King Edmonds Trio, affair

Jim Edmonds talks about the recent accusations made by his separated wife, Meghan King Edmonds.
The former MLB player and the former Royal Housewives of Orange County Star, who share three children together, have gone through a very messy breakup. Now, in a new episode of podcast, Meghan has accused Jim of having an "adventure,quot; with someone she thought was her friend, a woman with whom Meghan says they had a threesome.
In the last Intimate knowledge Podcast episode, published on Monday, Meghan said she is going through "a tumultuous moment in my personal life." She continued to share: "Yesterday I discovered that my ex is supposedly having an affair, seeing someone."
Meghan went on to talk about the first days of her marriage to Jim, saying, "I knew Jim had this kind of bad boy and we were just married and we were trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome. And I thought about it." I thought, OK, maybe, of course, so we decided to have a threesome, a consensus decision of an adult, with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her. "
In the following years, Meghan explained, she became skeptical about this woman and her relationship with Jim, whose name was taken from the podcast episode.
Later in the episode, Meghan said that Jim went to Cabo, in the middle of his son Hart's treatment therapy. As the reality star revealed in July, Hart has "irreversible brain damage."
"So I discovered that he went to Cabo for a birthday party, while I'm doing the same with our son, from what I understand, he takes this girl with him," Meghan said in the podcast. "The trio girl."
He then called the situation "painful."
In response to Meghan's claims, Jim tells E! News: "I'm tired of advertising lies. I filed for divorce more than 90 days ago. Meghan has also filed an application. The marriage ended and ended."
"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring an appointment. There is no adventure here," says Jim. "It has been a plus during the weekend. The woman I am with in Cabo is not her friend. They have not spoken in more than three years."
Jim also claims that, "As far as the threesomes are concerned, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. Recently, I learned that she continued with some of these women without me being present. If that was not taken into account. How can you have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when you don't have any? "
"It makes me sick that she is using our son as a crutch for everyone to see," Jim tells E. News. "He is responding well and thriving more every day."
