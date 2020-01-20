Jim Edmonds responds to the claims of Meghan King Edmonds Trio, affair

Jim Edmonds talks about the recent accusations made by his separated wife, Meghan King Edmonds.

The former MLB player and the former Royal Housewives of Orange County Star, who share three children together, have gone through a very messy breakup. Now, in a new episode of podcast, Meghan has accused Jim of having an "adventure,quot; with someone she thought was her friend, a woman with whom Meghan says they had a threesome.

In the last Intimate knowledge Podcast episode, published on Monday, Meghan said she is going through "a tumultuous moment in my personal life." She continued to share: "Yesterday I discovered that my ex is supposedly having an affair, seeing someone."

Meghan went on to talk about the first days of her marriage to Jim, saying, "I knew Jim had this kind of bad boy and we were just married and we were trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome. And I thought about it." I thought, OK, maybe, of course, so we decided to have a threesome, a consensus decision of an adult, with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her. "

In the following years, Meghan explained, she became skeptical about this woman and her relationship with Jim, whose name was taken from the podcast episode.