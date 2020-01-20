Jhene Aiko calls herself & # 39; P * ssy Fairy & # 39; – Filter the song X-Rated! (Lyrics)

R,amp;B singer Jhene Aiko is going viral this morning, for her extremely graphic new song, called "fairy p * ssy,quot;. That's what Jhene is called these days.

The song has graphic lyrics, and we mean EXTREMELY graphic. Some even call the song "x-rated,quot; due to its explicit nature.

But he has Jhene buzzing on social media. This morning, she and her new song were trending on Twitter:

Here are the letters: