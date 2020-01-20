Jhene Aiko calls herself & # 39; P * ssy Fairy & # 39; – Filter the song X-Rated! (Lyrics)

R,amp;B singer Jhene Aiko is going viral this morning, for her extremely graphic new song, called "fairy p * ssy,quot;. That's what Jhene is called these days.
The song has graphic lyrics, and we mean EXTREMELY graphic. Some even call the song "x-rated,quot; due to its explicit nature.
But he has Jhene buzzing on social media. This morning, she and her new song were trending on Twitter:
Here are the letters:
Ooh-wee, yes, yes, yes
Yes Yes Yes
I know you love me f * ckin & # 39; me (F * ckin & # 39; me, f * ckin & # 39; me)
I can tell by the way you're in love with me (Love with me)
You can't get enough of me, yes
Well, I guess it looks like you stayed with me
Because I got you in the spring
F * ck all your free time
You don't need me time
That is your time and I
We are getting so loud
What the fuck makes my soul smile
What the fuck makes me so proud
Now lay your head on the pillow
Turn off the lights too low
I want you to say my name
Close your eyes and let your feelings go
Now you are getting very close
Baby I'm on my way
Now that I have you right here
I will not let you down
Don't be surprised, honey, it's just me (just me)
Don't be surprised, boy, when I break it completely
I hypnotize you with this p * ssy (P * ssy)
Now you feel you can fly
I'm fucking very slow
I need to hear you say my name
Close your eyes and let your feelings go
Now you are getting very close
Baby I'm on my way
Now that I have you right here
I will not let you down