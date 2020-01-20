Jesse Williams moves in with a new GF: Twitter says & # 39; update & # 39; to your wife!

Actor Jesse Williams broke up with his wife Aryn in 2018, and since then he moved to a new relationship. The handsome actor is now dating the beautiful actress Taylour Paige.

Jesse Williams and his girlfriend Taylour, however, seem to be taking their relationship to a new level. The two seem to move together to an apartment in New York City. The two lovebirds were also seen shopping recently in Goop in New York after looking at some real estate in the city.

According to online reports, Jesse and Taylour are VERY serious and plan to move together.

Here are pictures of the couple:

And what do social networks think about Jesse and Taylour? Well, most of his fans think Jesse actually updated himself from Aryn.

Here are photos of Aryn, along with the couple's two children:

Jesse and Aryn met before his career took off. According to Aryn, she sacrificed her career to help Jesse, and when her career took off, she left her.