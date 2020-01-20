Jesse Williams moves in with a new GF: Twitter says & # 39; update & # 39; to your wife!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Actor Jesse Williams broke up with his wife Aryn in 2018, and since then he moved to a new relationship. The handsome actor is now dating the beautiful actress Taylour Paige.

Jesse Williams and his girlfriend Taylour, however, seem to be taking their relationship to a new level. The two seem to move together to an apartment in New York City. The two lovebirds were also seen shopping recently in Goop in New York after looking at some real estate in the city.

According to online reports, Jesse and Taylour are VERY serious and plan to move together.

Here are pictures of the couple:

BGUS_1841139_005
BGUS_1841139_003

