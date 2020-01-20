Jennifer Lopez shines at the SAG awards at $ 9 million in diamonds

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez at the SAG 2020 Awards, but it wasn't just her black Givenchy couture dress that made fans talk. the Hustlers Star complemented the appearance with more than $ 9 million in Harry Winston diamonds.

According to Page sixLopez wore a 73.55 carat cascade diamond necklace, plus a pair of 13.77 carat diamond earrings. But, she wasn't done there. The 50-year-old woman also used two bracelets, one with a total of 35.42 carats and the other with a weight of 59.27 carats, and they were described as "a wire diamond bracelet covered with even more diamonds,quot; and a "cluster bracelet of diamonds,quot;.

Jennifer Lopez wore an impressive diamond necklace with a shoulderless dress on the #SAGAwards https://t.co/krBREtXQBp – ELLE Magazine (USA) (@ELLEmagazine) January 20, 2020

Lopez finished the look with two diamond rings, a cushion-cut diamond ring and a cluster ring, one of 15.99 carats and the other of 1.26 carats. And, of course, he also wore his 15-carat emerald-cut engagement ring, which is reportedly worth $ 1.4 million.

Lopez attended the awards ceremony as nominated for an outstanding performance by an actress in a supporting role for her performance in Hustlers However, he lost to Laura Dern, who took home the trophy for his performance in Marriage Story

This was López's first SAG nomination, and he posted an emotional reaction video on Twitter in December when he learned of the recognition he had received from his peers.

What a night! ✨✨ Thanks to my fellow actors and the @SAGawards for my nomination for Best Supporting Actress for #HustlersMovie! And thanks to Alex and my amazing team for supporting me tonight! ❤️❤️❤️ #SAGawards 📷: Getty Images @UNA VARILLA @ egt239 pic.twitter.com/u92FFMtVli – Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 20, 2020

"I don't think he has been nominated for an SAG Award before," Lopez said as he tried to hold back the tears. “I am so excited and so humble to be recognized by my fellow actors. Acting was my first love along with dancing and I can't believe all this is happening. Could occur. It's happening. Thank you. I feel like I won. "

In the video legend, Lopez wrote that it means a lot to her to be recognized by her fellow actors, and the SAG nomination really meant the world to her.

Rodriguez also walked the red carpet with Lopez at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. The two got engaged in March 2019 after leaving for two years. This will be López's fourth marriage, who was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Lopez shares two children with Anthony, twins Max and Emme, 11. Alex Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, and they share daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

Jennifer Lopez will head the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira on Sunday, February 2.



